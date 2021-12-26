Bruni J V & Co. Co. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.2% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,024,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $169,804,000 after purchasing an additional 236,832 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 38,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,189,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,958,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

