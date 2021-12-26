Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 520.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Burlington Stores by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,195,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $287.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.07 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.55.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

