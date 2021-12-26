CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $10.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 20.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

