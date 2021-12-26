Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $744.81 million, a P/E ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth $845,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

