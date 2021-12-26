Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 1,546 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,642,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Chubb by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Chubb by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.88.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.64. 969,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.