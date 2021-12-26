Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 13,165.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 681,317 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Polaris by 311.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after purchasing an additional 404,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Polaris by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day moving average is $123.92. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.42 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.