Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.46. 844,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,594. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $197.63 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

