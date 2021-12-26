Callahan Advisors LLC Has $5.59 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,682. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

