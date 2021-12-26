Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 887 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.79. 1,209,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.61. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

