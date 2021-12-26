Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6,287.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $495.38. 1,706,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,390. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $498.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

