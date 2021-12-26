Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,557 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $188.46 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $192.66. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,914. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

