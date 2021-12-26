Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$226.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cfra cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$180.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,930. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$178.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$188.65. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$159.44 and a 12 month high of C$213.85. The stock has a market cap of C$11.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.