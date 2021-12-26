Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGC. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.64.

CGC opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.02. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

