Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $114.35 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,171,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,239 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 3.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $114,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 178,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 93,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 11,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,325. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

