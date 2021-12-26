Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,641,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,825,000 after acquiring an additional 73,195 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 175,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $903,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 18,419,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,467,387. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

