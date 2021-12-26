Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,548 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 5.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.13% of Honeywell International worth $183,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.22. 2,374,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,646. The firm has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.