CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 105.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,043 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 29.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463,102 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CarGurus by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,609,000 after purchasing an additional 84,542 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $46,904,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 108,224 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 39,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $1,409,060.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,144 shares of company stock worth $26,911,323. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $33.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

