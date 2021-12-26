CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $157.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.58.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.90. CarMax has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CarMax by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

