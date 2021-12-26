Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.69 and traded as low as C$1.48. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 30,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.69.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$36,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,318.

About Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

