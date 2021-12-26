Chardan Capital Cuts LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Price Target to $16.00

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) had its price objective trimmed by Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

LOGC stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. On average, research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGC. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

