Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.04.

CI opened at $225.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

