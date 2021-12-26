Cindicator Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96,575.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. Cindicator has a market cap of $24.59 million and $96,575.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.