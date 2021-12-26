Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Cut by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTAS traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,951. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.69 and a 200 day moving average of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

