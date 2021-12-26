Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Receives GBX 4,157.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,157.43 ($54.93).

CKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($56.15) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,132 ($54.59) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($56.15) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($59.06) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 3,750 ($49.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 2,390 ($31.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,225 ($55.82). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,834.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,570.64.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.