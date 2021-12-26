Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $731.02 Million

Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report $731.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $720.56 million to $741.47 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $541.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.