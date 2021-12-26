Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CI Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in CI Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 734,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIXX. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

