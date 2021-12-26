Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $238,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $472.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $475.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

