Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $371,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 904.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at $2,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAC. Benchmark upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $131.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $118.97 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

