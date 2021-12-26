Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $70,000 in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,378,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 843.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 576,255 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 26,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $50,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 16,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $28,161.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $136,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

