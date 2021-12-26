Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.19. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

