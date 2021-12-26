Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 8.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in SunOpta by 125.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 172,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 96,111 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 8.5% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 160,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in SunOpta by 51.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

STKL stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $737.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.84.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.