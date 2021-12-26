Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CWAN. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

NYSE CWAN opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.22. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.