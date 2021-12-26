Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $593.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.96. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.14 and a fifty-two week high of $605.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $506.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

