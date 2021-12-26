Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Cogent Communications reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 160.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 246,528 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 174,036 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Cogent Communications by 34.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,741,000 after acquiring an additional 165,865 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 50.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 381,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128,760 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 103.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 109,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 179,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,802. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 147.12 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.