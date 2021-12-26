Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,321 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 88.0% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $459.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.48.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

