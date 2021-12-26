Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7,951 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,069 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

