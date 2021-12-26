Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Danaos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Danaos by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Danaos by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Danaos by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

