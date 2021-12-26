Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $93.00. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

