Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

