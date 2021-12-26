CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CONMED were worth $48,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNMD. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in CONMED by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,859. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.25. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $106.15 and a 52-week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.