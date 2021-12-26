Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $55,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

STZ stock opened at $244.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $245.33. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

