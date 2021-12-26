Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $244.04 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $245.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.62 and its 200-day moving average is $223.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

