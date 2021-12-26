Constellation (DAG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.35 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $251.45 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00046104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

