Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $188.16

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $188.16 and traded as high as $203.73. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $203.19, with a volume of 5,294,422 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.27.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $103,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,831,000 after purchasing an additional 268,422 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9,908.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 247,502 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 374.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 253,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,431,000 after purchasing an additional 199,792 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 370,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,397,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.