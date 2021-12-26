ContentBox (BOX) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $736,226.10 and approximately $7,449.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

