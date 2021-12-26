Contrasting Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) and Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Diageo and Duckhorn Portfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 1 5 7 0 2.46 Duckhorn Portfolio 0 2 6 0 2.75

Diageo presently has a consensus target price of $208.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.07%. Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Diageo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diageo and Duckhorn Portfolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $17.80 billion 7.11 $3.58 billion N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 7.68 $55.96 million N/A N/A

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Duckhorn Portfolio.

Profitability

This table compares Diageo and Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Diageo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

