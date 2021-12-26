Convergence Price Tops $0.0134 on Major Exchanges (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $21.52 million and $827,335.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Convergence has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,605,458,704 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

