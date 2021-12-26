Cream Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.11 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.88 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.50 or 0.00070586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.