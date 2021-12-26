Critical Contrast: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) & Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 54.00% 11.86% 11.55% Perpetua Resources N/A -44.48% -33.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Perpetua Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.02 billion 25.39 $326.20 million $3.61 37.53 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.60) -7.58

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Franco-Nevada and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 2 3 8 0 2.46 Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus target price of $178.46, indicating a potential upside of 31.72%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 276.37%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Perpetua Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

