Critical Contrast: Kuke Music (KUKE) and Its Competitors

Kuke Music (NYSE: KUKE) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Kuke Music to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Kuke Music alerts:

1.1% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kuke Music and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A Kuke Music Competitors 341 1195 1467 39 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 102.37%. Given Kuke Music’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kuke Music has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Kuke Music and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -9.75% 4.76% 3.87% Kuke Music Competitors 1.04% -31.12% 6.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kuke Music and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $24.96 million -$2.38 million -34.58 Kuke Music Competitors $487.08 million -$8.20 million -19.08

Kuke Music’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kuke Music. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kuke Music competitors beat Kuke Music on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.